SAIPAN — Gov. Arnold Palacios has named Delbert Pua as the new special assistant for youth affairs. The appointment does not require the Senate’s approval.
In an interview, Pua said it is “a great honor and privilege” to serve the new administration of Gov. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David Apatang, adding that “the CNMI youth are in dire need of directions, opportunities, and many more.”
He said he will reach out to other government entities that share the same common goal of implementing youth programs.
“Our community, other leaders, and nonprofit organizations must now help one another, along with our Office of Youth Affairs, to assist our youth today and to fully prepare them for future challenges ahead,” Pua said.
He said he has already been communicating with the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library and the Division of Youth Services in the implementation of programs for the youth and children.
“Our youth affairs office is steadfastly ready to assist and share resources available with our partners to give back to our society's children by providing services through guidance and motivation, using existing facilities, and providing logistical and moral support,” Pua said.
As special assistant for youth affairs, Pua’s role includes formulating plans and policies, developing a comprehensive approach to programs and coordinating and implementing programs and services that “bring out the full potential of the youth in terms of talent, leadership ability, good sportsmanship, and citizenship.”
“We are also considering the coordination and consolidation of existing programs and services and planning to implement new programs and services where deemed necessary,” Pua said.
He will also be responsible “in making referrals as necessary when specific services are best provided by other agencies within the CNMI government or by other resources within the community or abroad.”
Pua was an unsuccessful Precinct 3 Independent House candidate in the recent election.
A former vice speaker of the CNMI Youth Congress, he is currently a criminal justice student at Indiana Wesleyan University.