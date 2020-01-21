The Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation’s Public Health and Hospital Emergency Preparedness Program, or PHEPP, has been screening passengers at the Saipan airport for potential cases of coronavirus, CHCC communications and public relations specialist Zoe Travis said.
The CHCC on Friday issued a health advisory following outbreaks in Thailand and Japan, she added.
“CHCC is also monitoring the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, China,” she said, adding that China has 41 confirmed cases with one death. In Thailand and Japan, two export cases were recorded.
Travis said the Thailand Ministry of Public Health on Jan. 13 stated that a Chinese woman infected with the new coronavirus traveled from Wuhan to Thailand five days earlier.
On Jan. 16, she added, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare informed the World Health Organization about a confirmed case of a novel coronavirus in a patient who had recently traveled to Wuhan.
In the CNMI, “ongoing airport and port surveillance and passenger screening facilitated by PHEPP has been expanded to monitor potential export cases of this disease,” Travis said.
She added that PHEPP is working with the CNMI Customs and Quarantine Office in observing and screening incoming passenger arrivals from Asia, Guam, and other Micronesian islands.
“If an incoming passenger is showing symptoms associated with certain infectious diseases, they are asked to provide some background information on their recent travels and may be referred to CHCC for further evaluation and treatment if necessary,” Travis said. “PHEPP staff will also follow up and investigate further if needed.”