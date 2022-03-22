Senate Vice President Justo S. Quitugua has informed Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider and the Impeachment Committee chair that he would be recusing himself from all impeachment hearing matters due to a conflict of interest.
Quitugua, in a March 8 letter, said his mother and Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ maternal grandfather are siblings - making him and the governor’s mother first cousins.
On Jan. 12, the Democrat-Independent-led House of Representatives impeached the governor on allegations of felonies of theft, corruption and neglect of duty. He has denied the charges. He will be removed from office if at least six of the nine Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands senators vote for his conviction.
He said sometime during early February of this year, in the Senate president’s conference room with some members of the leadership present, he had verbally expressed that he would be recusing himself from participating during the impeachment hearing process and voting due to his personal conflict of interest.
In the spirit of transparency and respect for the “Conflict of Interest” provision in the Official Rules of the Senate and Article II, Section 15 of the NMI Constitution, Quitugua said that he has a compelling personal conflict of interest that he should disclose.
Regarding his close familial relations, Quitugua said, “In our close-knit community and CHamoru culture, familial relationship is intrinsically recognized and respected.”
“As an elected official, I perform my duties in the public interest. I avoid circumstances which compromise my ability to make impartial judgments on any basis other than the public good. I firmly believe that if there is something that could reasonably be deemed to compromise my impartiality or has the appearance of impropriety, I must abstain or recuse myself in order to maintain public confidence,” he added.
He said although he has no pecuniary interest or benefit in the impeachment of the governor, it is, however, critically important for him to be transparent about his familial relationship with the governor, so as to dispel any appearance of conflict or impropriety.
“For the foregoing reasons, I am officially and respectfully informing you, President and Chairman of the Impeachment Committee that I will recuse myself from participating in the impeachment hearing process and from voting on the Articles of Impeachment when it comes before the full Senate for a judgment vote,” he said.
Quitugua was appointed to the Senate Special Committee on Impeachment Hearing by Senate President Hofschneider to serve as vice-chairperson.
The other appointed members of this special committee are chairperson Sen. Karl King-Nabors and Sens. Francisco Q. Cruz, Victor B. Hocog, and Teresita A. Santos.
On March 14, Santos declined her appointment to the special committee without specifying a reason.