Former CNMI Democratic Party Chairman Daniel Quitugua announced his retirement from partisan politics Tuesday so he can "energize" his passion for the protection of people of Northern Marianas Descent or NMD.
Quitugua was among those who formed the Northern Marianas Descent Corp. Inc. about 10 years ago, to protect the interest of NMDs — CHamorus and Carolinians residing in the NMI since 1954.
He said he has submitted his "letter of retirement" to the NMI Democratic Party's central committee, informing its members that he will pursue “a different path which is something I have been passionate about for the longest time.”
He said he is not endorsing any of the two candidates in the runoff election, but whoever, between Republican Gov. Ralph Torres and Independent Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios, would present a better plan to protect the interest of NMDs, then “I will follow that interest.”
Quitugua said he has met with Palacios and discussed the matter with him. He wanted to hear from Palacios if protecting NMDs would be among the priorities of his administration if he wins in the Nov. 25 runoff.
In his letter to NMI Democratic Party Chairman Jonathan Cabrera, Quitugua said because of “my devotion to the Democratic Party, a partisan political organization, … my passion for advancing the economic interests of Northern Marianas Descent has regrettably suffered.”
He added, “To fully and actively pursue my passion in advancing the economic interests of NMDs, it is best that I retire from my membership in the Democratic Party now. I want to be free and fully engaged in negotiating with any leaders, including Gov. Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, who (between them) will put the economic interests of NMDs a top priority and can deliver tangible results for our people. This passion transcends political interest or association.”
Quitugua said he has specific and implementable ideas pertaining to the Marianas Public Land Trust. He wants NMDs to receive direct or indirect financial assistance from MPLT before political leaders make it insolvent. He said MPLT may suffer the same fate as the NMI Retirement Fund.
Quitugua said, according to the CNMI Constitution, “All public lands in the CNMI collectively belong to CHamorus and Carolinians who are considered Northern Marianas Descent.”
Quitugua said he wants to exploit the legal and practical applications of this provision because it could be a game-changer in advancing the economic survival of the NMDs.
Quitugua said he wishes the NMI Democratic Party officers, the winning party candidates and their supporters “nothing but the very best in moving the Democratic Party forward.”
He said his “many years of active engagement in our party” gave him “an amazing personal experience,” but “in the words of Geoffrey Chaucer, ‘All good things must come to an end.’”
He added, “I am now free to explore possibilities in the world of politics, whichever way it takes me and to whom it could make it happen in achieving the economic independence of NMDs.”