Recent COVID positives prompt CNMI to reinstitute restrictions

SAIPAN – With the 54th confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres announced Friday that the CNMI COVID-19 Emergency Directives have been amended to temporarily reimplement restrictions on in-person interactions, social gatherings and business hours to protect the health and safety of the people of the commonwealth.
Since January, the Torres-Palacios administration, through the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., has implemented strict, but necessary constraints on activities throughout the Commonwealth in an effort to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus throughout our community.
Due in large part to the quick implementation of these risk mitigation measures, the continued success of the CNMI’s COVID-19 preventive measures at the borders, as well as the cooperation of the community in adhering to guidance from CNMI health officials, the CNMI has been able to contain community transmission.
On Aug. 14, CHCC identified the CNMI’s 50th case of COVID-19 though a mandatory preoperation screening for a scheduled surgery operation at the CHCC hospital.
CHCC had already initiated contact tracing for contacts of the 50th case, which led to the early identification of the CNMI’s 54th case of COVID-19, strongly suggesting community transmission.
CHCC contact tracing teams are actively questioning identified contacts, assessing exposure risk and testing as needed. In light of these new cases, the risk of community spread among residents and significant increases on Guam, Torres, the COVID-19 Task Force and CHCC have determined that the same protective measures, which successfully protected the Commonwealth since the beginning of the pandemic, must be reimplemented to prevent further spread of the virus.
“It is critically important that the people of the commonwealth continue to remain vigilant and take personal responsibility to protect ourselves, our families, our friends, our manamko’ and our loved ones with preexisting illnesses from COVID-19 community spread. This is our No. 1 priority right now,” Torres said.