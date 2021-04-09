SAIPAN – A recently arrived traveler has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to 160 since March 28, 2020, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. confirmed on Wednesday.
The individual was identified through travel screening at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport.
The individual is safely in quarantine and is asymptomatic, CHCC said, adding that its communicable disease investigation/inspection team has initiated contact tracing for contacts with the highest risk of exposure.
Of the total cases in the CNMI, 124 were diagnosed through travel testing: 79 from the U.S. mainland; 32 from a U.S. territory; and 13 from foreign countries.
Eleven other cases were confirmed through community-based testing, and 25 through contact tracing. Two deaths were reported in March and April 2020.
CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said in a press briefing that there had been no new cases from those identified through recent contact tracing.