Recycling company, agents sued for allegedly receiving stolen copper

SAIPAN – Casino developer Imperial Pacific International has accused a Saipan recycling company of accepting stolen construction materials from its warehouse and reselling the materials for profit.
IPI, through attorney Robert J. O’Connor, filed a complaint in the Superior Court and named as defendants FSM Recycling Corporation, its principals Fnu Cha and Eric Cruz, Ricky Reyes and 15 other unnamed defendants.
IPI asked the court to award IPI damages in an amount to be proven at trial, punitive damages in excess of $50,000, attorneys fees and costs.
The complaint stated that around “February 2020, FSMRC, Cha, Cruz, Reyes and unnamed defendants formed a conspiracy to steal construction materials belonging to IPI from its warehouses, and to sell or recycle stolen items through FSMRC for monetary gains.”
According to the lawsuit, “in furtherance of the conspiracy Reyes broke into one or more of IPI’s warehouses located in Tanapag, cut the padlock on at least one of the containers stored there, stole construction materials including without limitations, copper fixtures and spools of copper wire from the containers, and then put a new padlock on the containers to cover up the break-in.”
Reyes then allegedly transferred possession of the stolen items to the recycling company.
IPI said, on March 20, an agent of IPI went to FSMRC’s office and met with Cha and Cruz, who denied ever receiving items stolen from IPI, and refused to let the agent of IPI inspect FSMRC’s storage space.
IPI said the defendants “knowingly and willfully received stolen construction materials taken from IPI, and knew what they did was wrong but still did it for monetary gain in reckless disregard of other people’s rights.”
IPI further alleged that the defendants “have been engaging in this type of stealing and fencing for a while and their misconduct was not limited to just one incident.”
“IPI is entitled to repossession of the stolen items, compensatory damages for its losses, including consequential losses, and punitive damages,” the lawsuit added.