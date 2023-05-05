Registration open for Marianas Tourism Month 5K set for May 20

TOURISM: Participants join the Marianas Visitors Authority Walk for Tourism 5K on May 22, 2021, in Saipan. Participants were invited to dress as tourists for a chance to win cash prizes. Registration is open at raceroster.com/events/2023/75098/marianas-tourism-month-5k-fun-run for the Marianas Tourism Month 5K Fun Run on May 20, 2023, at Garapan Fishing Base, Saipan. Photo courtesy of MVA