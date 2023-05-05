Registration open for Marianas Tourism Month 5K set for May 20

Online registration is open now for the Marianas Tourism Month 5K Fun Run on May 20 at Garapan Fishing Base in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Marianas Visitors Authority announced in a press release.
Registration is $10 at raceroster.com/events/2023/75098/marianas-tourism-month-5k-fun-run.
Registration also will be held at the starting line on the day of the run, Saturday, May 20, beginning at 6 a.m., with the fun run beginning at 7 a.m., proceeding south on Saipan Beach Road Pathway to Quartermaster Road and back.
“In celebration of May Tourism Month and our No. 1 industry, we invite the community to come out and join us for this year’s Marianas Tourism Month 5K Fun Run,” said Marianas Visitors Authority managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “From our travel trade partners to our schoolchildren, everyone is invited to come and show their support for tourism and the benefits it brings us.”
For added fun, participants are invited to dress as a tourist for a chance to win cash prizes for the best tourist costume: $300 for first place; $200 for second place; and $100 for third place. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three male and female finishers: $150 for first place; $100 for second place; and $50 for third place.
All proceeds will benefit the Mariana Islands Nature Alliance, a nonprofit organization. The first 100 registrants will receive a limited edition Marianas Tourism Month T-shirt.