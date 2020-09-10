A woman has called for a formal House ethics investigation into Minority Leader Edwin Propst regarding "longstanding and very serious allegations of sexual misconduct against him while he was a teacher at Marianas High School and also at Northern Marianas College."
On Sunday, community member Irene Holl wrote letters to Gov. Ralph Torres, Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao and Attorney General Edward Manibusan regarding these allegations.
In the letter to the governor, Holl said she had provided the administration with a copy of an Open Government Act request she made to the Public School System, seeking records on sexual misconduct that has taken place in PSS over the decades.
"Unfortunately, I was informed by the PSS that those records are not covered by the (Open Government Act) and were not provided to me," Holl said.
Regarding the allegations made against the minority leader, Holl said that these may seem like "common knowledge" among community members.
"I have heard the stories for years. Since my OGA request was made and became public, I have been contacted by individuals who have specific details of these incidents, including the names of the students involved," she said.
Holl said those who are responsible for those alleged incidents should be brought to justice.
"I have therefore called on the speaker of the House, Blas Jonathan Attao, to conduct a formal Ethics Committee investigation of Rep. Propst. That there is a member of our House of Representatives who is the subject of these very serious and longstanding allegations is unacceptable. It is unfair to the possible victims, to parents and to the community," Holl said.
"We cannot expect that we will assure the safety of our children when there is a sitting representative with these kinds of allegations associated with him. The only way forward, the only way we can show the community that we take these kinds of crimes seriously, is for the House of Representatives to ensure that these kinds of allegations, even when they are members of that body, are taken seriously and investigated fully and fairly."
Holl is asking that the minority leader testify under oath, under penalty of perjury, whether or not he abused his position of trust as a teacher in PSS to participate in improper acts involving minors.