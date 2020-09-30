SAIPAN — The criminal division under the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Attorney General's office reported that felony cases last year rose by 44.76% from 2018.
In its 2019 annual report published recently, the AG's office criminal division litigated 152 criminal felony cases, 215 misdemeanors, eight juvenile cases and 5,460 traffic cases. In 2018, the criminal division prosecuted 105 criminal felony cases, 90 misdemeanor cases, 25 juvenile cases, and 4,428 traffic cases.
The report showed that the criminal division instituted legal proceedings on 114 cases related to family violence, 121 general crimes, 90 property crimes, 28 drug cases, 11 cases relating to sexual assault, 3 public corruption cases and other miscellaneous cases.