SAIPAN - The transition team assigned to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, or HSEM, said the agency has incurred a deficit of $123.66 million, which has yet to be reimbursed by the CNMI Public Assistance Office.
In a report submitted to CNMI Gov. Arnold Palacios and CNMI Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, the transition team stated: “Given the short time frame under which our transition team had to work, the size of HSEM, and the complicated nature of the agency’s financials and inventory documentation, we believe our investigation and review work should continue beyond the administration transition period.
“We recommend that the new administration continue a deep dive audit of the agency and/or request the Attorney General to investigate.
“We have documented a number of irregularities in our report, which could be uncovered given additional time.”
The transition team likewise recommended that random drug testing be conducted for all HSEM staff.
In its report, the transition team noted that 74 vehicles were purchased under HSEM, but found that most of these vehicles were assigned to other departments/agencies throughout the government.
The report stated that more than 40 vehicles were rented during the COVID-19 pandemic through HSEM’s “COVID account 1699J.”
“HSEM logistics was unable to provide an accurate listing of rental vehicles and who they were assigned to,” the report stated.
The transition team members are Agustin Litulumar, Acha Lifoifoi, Nick Sablan, Anthony Tomokane, Pearl Kaipat, BJ Nicholas, Tony A. Frank, and Sunny Frank Aldan-Salas.