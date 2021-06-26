SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Rep. Edwin Propst wants to know who wrote the nondisclosure agreement, or NDA, that police officers allegedly were asked to sign.
“Let me get this straight,” he said. “(Gov.) Ralph Torres claims he knew nothing about the nondisclosure agreement given to … police officers to all sign, an NDA that would potentially silence them from ever speaking on any matter without clearance from Ralph,” referring to the governor.
He questioned the origin of the "illegal document" and the story, even asking, "Was it ... Satan? Who is going to take the fall on this one?”
Propst did not mention the names of the supervisors or officers involved.
Propst urged the governor to inform CNMI Department of Public Safety officers, his personal security detail and administration employees that they can "speak freely" without worry of retaliation.
A copy of the NDA reportedly between “the Office of the Governor of the Northern Mariana Islands and the Department of Public Safety” was among the documents presented during the first day of the CNMI House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee's investigation of the governor's public expenditures Wednesday in the House chamber.
The committee chairwoman, Rep. Celina Babauta, alleged that police officers who serve as governor's security aides “are being forced to sign” the NDA.
As of press time Thursday evening, no hard evidence had been presented to support this allegation.
A copy of the NDA obtained by the Marianas Variety was neither signed nor dated, and it did not mention who the parties were.
Babauta said her committee is “investigating the source” of the NDA.
Propst, for his part, said he was “inspired by the courageous DPS officers who refused to sign this NDA. Thank you for doing what is right despite the political pressure. If you feel any retaliation whatsoever for your decision, please be sure to let us know.”
Another member of the House leadership bloc, Rep. Tina Sablan, said the administration should “publicly disavow the NDA, assure officers who have already been coerced into signing that the NDA has no legal force or effect, and declare that there will be no retaliation at all for any government witnesses called to testify or provide records to the committee as part of the investigation.”
Governor's office response
Asked for comment, the governor’s senior policy adviser, Robert Hunter, issued the following statement:
“The behavior by Chairwoman Babauta, making unfounded accusations of a serious nature against the Governor at the opening of their supposedly impartial investigative hearing, without performing even a modicum of due diligence, speaks directly to the partisan and politically motivated purpose of this hearing.
“The unhinged and completely inappropriate comments made by Rep. Edwin Propst reinforce this. ‘Who is going to take the fall on this one?’ The chairwoman and certain members of this committee presented an unsigned document with no identified parties that they claimed they received shortly before the start of the hearing, and they immediately implicate the Governor. They created a completely false story surrounding that document and ran with that as if it is the truth. It was and is not. They are stating that ‘now is a good time for Ralph to come out,’ and that the administration ‘publicly disavow the NDA.’
“So let's get this straight, they fabricated a story or didn’t properly investigate it before they made their blatantly false claims, and now they are making demands that the administration ‘disavow’ their lie? It is time that the House Democrats come clean to the public that this is not a search for the truth as they claim it is, but a sham with a predetermined ending to fit their agenda. The Chairwoman and those members should ‘disavow’ their perpetual political games and this witch hunt they have embarked on.
“It is a sad state of affairs when an important committee of our House of Representatives, the Judiciary and Government Operations, has been reduced to this partisan circus."
“Chairwoman Babauta and the members of the JGO committee that perpetrated and perpetuated that lie about the NDA owe the Governor, the administration, and the general public, a formal apology.
“As the Governor has said before, we remain focused on the hard work of the people, they can continue playing partisan political games.”