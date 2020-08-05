SAIPAN — Northern Mariana Islands Republican Party hopefuls were at the Commonwealth Election Commission on Monday to file their candidacies for the November midterm elections.
Joining them were family members, friends and other supporters, including Gov. Ralph Torres and first lady Diann Torres, and Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios.
Incumbent Republicans seeking reelection are House Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao, House Vice Speaker Lorenzo Deleon Guerrero, House Floor Leader John Paul Sablan, Reps. Joseph Leepan Guerrero, Roman Benavente, Ivan Blanco, Marco Peter, Ralph Yumul, Jose Itibus and Joel Camacho, and Sen. Sixto Igisomar.
The governor's chief of staff, Angel Demapan, is again running for one of the six House seats in Precinct 1.
The new Republican legislative candidates are acting special assistant for youth affairs Roy Ada, Randall Pangelinan, CNMI Museum Director Danny Aquino, former adviser to the Northern Islands mayor Cecilia Taitano, Tinian Casino Gaming Control Commission Chair Patrick San Nicolas of Tinian, Karl Nabors of Tinian, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services Commissioner Dennis Mendiola of Rota and Commonwealth Ports Authority board member Barrie Toves of Rota.
"I want to thank those that want to continue to serve, especially running under the GOP, and those (first-timers) who want to be part of the GOP family – we welcome them and we look forward (to) a very successful election again," Gov. Torres said on Monday.
"It doesn't matter what party you're with. The people, at the end of the day, will vote for who they want to represent them. The Republican Party has been strong here in the CNMI for a reason – because the people believe in the party. At the end of the day, I believe that this party is the right party (and) has the right representatives who can move the CNMI forward and make it the best place to live."