SAIPAN — Since Sept. 6, Majesty Chinese Restaurant in Garapan has provided free lunchboxes and relief goods to about 100 unemployed residents on Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
Majesty said more than 500 people have registered for the relief program.
Fifty received free lunch and relief goods on Sept. 6, and another 50 received the same on Sunday, Sept. 13.
Majesty, with the support of Micronesian Brokers Inc. CNMI, will continue to distribute 50 free lunchboxes and relief goods every Sunday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Aside from lunchboxes and relief goods, Micronesian Brokers also donated frozen chicken, rice, milk and other basic food commodities.
Majesty and Micronesian Brokers launched the relief program to help those who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Majesty said it is trying to do its part by helping those "who may be down on their luck" due to the pandemic.
The relief program will be extended for as long as possible this year, Majesty stated.
Those out of work are encouraged to register first by providing their name and contact information. Once registered, they will receive an email and/or text message confirming details of the scheduled pickup.
Majesty, which has been a popular location for family celebrations and business functions on island, said, "The CNMI has been very good to us for 30 years. This is our way of giving back."
Register or volunteer
To register for a free food box and relief goods, go to https://forms.gle/CMi8mEUj4MyXtRzw8.
To volunteer, donate or partner as a sponsor for the next distribution, email foodbox.majesty@gmail.com.