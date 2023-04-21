Revised budget bill goes to governor, exempts law enforcers from austerity

SAIPAN - Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Arnold I. Palacios is expected to sign the revised fiscal year 2023 budget measure that exempts law enforcement officers from austerity measures.
The CNMI Senate and the CNMI House of Representatives unanimously passed, in back-to-back sessions Wednesday, a version of House Bill 23-31 that the bicameral conference committee approved in its final meeting Wednesday morning.
Once the governor signs the revised budget, the austerity measures, which include the closure of nonessential executive branch government offices on Mondays, will take effect next week.
Authored by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Ralph N. Yumul, H.B. 23-31 amends Public Law 22-22, or the fiscal 2023 budget law, to increase the projected revenue available for appropriation to $116.1 million from $109.7 million. But it also will reduce executive branch biweekly work hours to 72 from 80, due to the lack of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the rest of the fiscal year.
However, according to the Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee chair, Senate Vice President Donald Manglona, the administration said law enforcement personnel should continue working full-time.
Manglona said lawmakers amended H.B. 23-31 to "take care" of the Customs personnel on Rota and Tinian so that they will continue to work 80 hours per pay period, like their Saipan counterparts, in the last two quarters of fiscal 2023.
The $225,000 that the Senate version of the bill initially allotted to the Tinian mayor's office was re-appropriated by the conference committee to the Customs personnel on Tinian and Rota, and to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.'s Health Network Program, which was previously known as the medical referral services.
The revised budget bill includes the following language:
“(e) CNMI medical referral program (Health Network Program). Notwithstanding any CNMI laws or regulations to the contrary, all funds appropriated to the CNMI Medical Referral Program (Health Network Program) shall be nonlapsing and shall not require any further legislative action. The Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation shall administer the CNMI Medical Referral Program or its successor, including both interisland and off-island referrals, consistent with its duties and responsibilities under 3 CMC § 2821 et seq. More specifically, the interisland medical referral services shall include stipends, airfare, and lodging for patients and escorts, which is consistent with the off-island medical referral program. The expenditure authority for all funds appropriated or allocated to interisland and off-island medical referral services and administration ... shall be the CEO of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation or designee. Of the amounts appropriated herein to the CNMI Medical Referral Program (Health Network Program), not less than $50,000 shall be set aside for the stipends to benefit interisland medical referral patients from the First and Second Senatorial Districts,” which are Rota and Tinian.
CHCC earlier said it needed $4.45 million to fund medical referrals for the rest of the fiscal year.
The other House conferees are Reps. Blas Jonathan Attao, John Paul Sablan and Marissa Flores. Their Senate counterparts are Manglona, Senate Floor Leader Corina Magofna and Sens. Karl King Nabors and Jude U. Hofschneider.
Following the passage of the revised budget bill, Senate President Edith Deleon Guerrero said, "We can now move forward as the government of the Commonwealth so that we can start focusing on bigger issues that are affecting our islands."