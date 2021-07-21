'Road to 80' announces Friday raffle winners

SAIPAN — The "Road to 80" CNMI COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Friday announced two winners of its $1,000 raffle, the first of seven weekly Friday raffles for those who have been vaccinated in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
One of the winners – Myrnalynn Babauta, 38, of Dandan, Saipan, who is an administrative officer with the CNMI Public School System, received her cash prize on Monday.
The other winner, Joseph Dalupo, is scheduled to receive his cash prize Thursday.
In order to be entered in the weekly Friday cash prize raffles, participants must be fully vaccinated or registered to be fully vaccinated in the CNMI by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 27.
Individuals who have been vaccinated in the CNMI already are automatically entered in the raffle.
The "Road to 80" vaccination campaign was launched last week and will run until late August in an effort to reach herd immunity, or 80% of adults vaccinated, in the commonwealth's fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.
One weekly winner will be chosen at random to bring home these cash prizes: $1,000 for the first week; $1,500 for the second; $2,000 for the third; $2,500 for the fourth; $3,000 for the fifth; $3,500 for the sixth; and $4,000 for the seventh and final week.
Winners will be contacted by phone and email using the information provided online at https://www.vaccinatecnmi.com.
To claim their prizes, winners will need to provide proof they are fully vaccinated.
If a winner does not respond within 72 hours of the first time contacted, a new winner will be chosen.
Additionally, grand drawing winners will be announced at the Taste of the Marianas main stage on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Grand drawing prizes include a $2,500 "bonus draw," a $5,000 "mini-grand prize," a $15,000 "grand prize" and a 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SUV.
To date, more than 30,000 individuals are eligible for the "Road to 80" weekly Friday drawings.
As of Monday, the CNMI needed 4,695 more individuals within its eligible population to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to finally reach its herd immunity goal.
The "Road to 80" COVID-19 vaccination campaign is a public-private partnership among the CNMI Office of the Governor; the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force; Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.; Bridge Capital LLC; City Trust Bank; Helios Engineering Group; HBR International; IT&E, Joeten Enterprises Inc.; the Marianas Visitors Authority; McDonald's Saipan; the Mobil stations of Oleai, Chalan Kiya and Kagman; Naked Fish Bar & Grill; POI Aviation; and Tan Holdings Corp.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/roadto80cnmi.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available for people 12 years of age or older. To register and schedule an appointment to get vaccinated, visit https://www.vaccinatecnmi.com or call 670-682-SHOT (7468) between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. any day of the week.