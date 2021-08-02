SAIPAN — The "Road to 80" COVID-19 vaccination campaign raffle made its way to Tinian on July 30.
A $1,000 raffle prize solely for those who are vaccinated on Tinian was set to be held, in addition to the $2,000 weekly Friday raffle for the entire vaccinated population of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
Each person receiving a first dose of vaccine on Tinian also gets $20 as part of the campaign.
The campaign was to be held at the Tinian Health Center from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
As of Thursday, 1,445 individuals, or 56.8% of the Tinian population, had been vaccinated fully against COVID-19.
CNMI-wide 30,012 individuals, or 70.8% of the vaccine-eligible segment of the population, has been vaccinated fully.
The "Road to 80" COVID-19 vaccination campaign was launched in July and will run until late August in an effort to reach 80% herd immunity in the commonwealth's fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic, according to the CNMI government.
There will be weekly drawings every Friday at 5 p.m. for more cash prizes.
Starting July 16, weekly winners were chosen at random to bring home these cash prizes: $1,000 for the first week; $1,500 for the second; $2,000 for the third; $2,500 for the fourth; $3,000 for the fifth; $3,500 for the sixth; and $4,000 for the seventh and final week.
The weekly Friday drawings are open to those who are fully vaccinated or registered to be fully vaccinated by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 27.
Individuals who have been vaccinated in the CNMI are automatically entered in the raffle.
Winners will be contacted by phone and email using the information provided on https://www.vaccinatecnmi.com.
Additionally, grand drawing winners will be announced at the Taste of the Marianas main stage on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Grand drawing prizes include a $2,500 "bonus draw," a $5,000 "mini-grand prize," a $15,000 "grand prize" and a 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport compact crossover vehicle.
In-kind prizes, such as $500 worth of cards from McDonald's of Saipan and $500 worth of gas cards from Mobil, as well as a Samsung S20 cellphone with two months of free service from IT&E, also will be raffled.
The campaign received an additional $5,000 contribution from the administration and will be restructuring its raffles to give out more prizes, according to the government.