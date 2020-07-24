SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House Committee on Federal and Foreign Affairs conducted a public hearing on Rota earlier this week regarding House Joint Resolution 21-8, which requests that Gov. Ralph Torres oppose an increase in "destructive military presence" in the CNMI.
"The response was pretty positive in regards to that resolution," said the committee chairman, Rep. Luis John Castro. "Those who testified didn't have any objections to what the resolution entails."
He added that there is no reference to Rota in the resolution, which placed a lot of the emphasis on Tinian and the Northern Islands.
He said the speaker of the Youth Congress, Dawno Agbayani, a Rota resident, also presented his comments to committee.
"He actually took concerns from different constituents and brought them up in his testimony," said Castro, commending Agbayani for his testimony.
Regarding the public hearing on Tinian, Castro said Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan told the committee that he isn't opposed to the resolution, but neither is he opposed to the military.
According to Castro, the mayor said the military is "working with Tinian to ensure that whatever they want to touch, nothing will get damaged significantly."
However, he said, "I do see what military presence in the states and in the Pacific – particularly the territories – has done, like those negative impacts on Guam. There's still that 'back-and-forth' with the military, and I get concerned because (Guam's) the closest example that we can have in case this buildup doesn't go the way that we want it to. We've observed long enough how things have happened with our neighbor to the south."