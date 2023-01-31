Rota mayor’s office implementing pay cuts

SAIPAN — To “minimize” job terminations, the Rota mayor’s office will impose pay cuts for staff, the new mayor, Aubry Hocog, told the Marianas Variety.
Her office currently has 115 employees.
“Some of our staff received termination letters due to their funding source,” she said, referring to those whose salaries are funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
“We (also) have to reduce the salaries to accommodate as many people to help me execute the plans I have for my administration,” she said.
She noted that her office will work closely with the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands' Department of Labor to assist those who lost their jobs.
“We will look into other avenues with DOL to try to assist them,” she added.
She said her team has reorganized divisions and departmental staff in her office and has already started orientation programs.
“The orientation is to be able to set my expectations for the different divisions so that we can smoothly work together in fulfilling our plans for the future, and what each individual will be responsible for,” she said.
She believes that identifying expectations will give all employees guidance and direction, and allow them to contribute their ideas.
She also plans to recognize the employees’ hard work by handing out Employee of the Quarter awards.
The former administration, she added, recognized an outstanding employee each month. But due to budget constraints, Hocog said that her office will recognize outstanding employees on a quarterly basis instead.
“I want our employees to challenge their abilities and perform their duties at their best. I want to ensure that I have a productive team,” said Hocog, who served as the special assistant for programs and grants of her predecessor, Efraim Atalig.
“We believe in all our employees and we want a team that supports and motivates each other toward our common goal, which is to have a better community on Rota,” she said.