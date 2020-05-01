SAIPAN — During a status conference on Wednesday, attorney David Banes informed the federal court that he intends to file a motion to dismiss the indictment against his client, Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig.
Chief Judge Ramona Manglona of the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands then set a motion hearing for 10 a.m. June 2.
The judge directed Banes to file his motion by May 5. The opposition to the motion is due on May 19, and the reply to the opposition is due on May 26, the judge said.
According to the conference minutes, Banes said he also intends to file a motion to allow an expert witness to review the grand jury and other materials in the case. Judge Manglona will also hear this motion on June 2.
In addition, the judge scheduled an evidentiary hearing for 9 a.m. May 13 to address the defendants' joint motion for sanction for ex parte witness communications and attempted expert witness tampering.
Ex parte is defined by an online legal dictionary as "relating to an action taken in a legal proceeding by one party without the presence or participation of the opposing party."
Mayor Atalig and co-defendant Evelyn Atalig are accused of arranging CNMI government-funded trips to California, Palau, Guam and Saipan from February 2018 to August 2018.
The superseding indictment charges the Ataligs with conspiracy, wire fraud, theft from program receiving federal funds and two counts of false statements.
Attorney Steven Pixley represents Evelyn Atalig.
Judge Manglona on Wednesday told the parties that the jury trial is now scheduled for 10 a.m. July 7.
The defendants and their attorneys, and the prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric O'Malley, all appeared via videoconference.