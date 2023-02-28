Rota's stray dogs have killed more than 100 deer, official says

SAIPAN — Stray dogs on Rota have killed over 100 sambar deer, the island’s municipal council chairman, Jim Atalig, said Sunday.
“The problem with stray dogs remains unresolved,” he added. “The stray dogs are becoming a nuisance to the community, and most specially to the sambar deer.”
He said the dogs “hunt the deer and eat the butt part only.”
Atalig is calling on the central government and community organization to help Rota address its stray dog issue.
He is also hoping that Rota community members will “open their eyes to the situation and be responsible owners.”
“See how destructive stray dogs are? Be responsible when owning a dog,” he said.
He added he has already reached out to the Guam Boonie Flight Project.
“We want to protect the people and our natural resources, especially the sambar deer,” he said. “Farm animals are also being affected. We hope to have a solution to this problem.”