Triple J Saipan Inc. has hired Brad Ruszala as the new marketing manager for its Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands group operations, Triple J announced in a press release.
Ruszala brings a wealth of marketing and advertising experience to Triple J, having successfully executed numerous campaigns across a variety of industries, the company said in the release. His extensive background in public affairs and political-military relations and protocol functions, along with his experience in marketing and communications make him an excellent fit, having served as a communications consultant for Commonwealth Communications, public affairs specialist for Joint Region Marianas, director of sports, entertainment and activities for Pacific Islands Club, public information officer for Commonwealth Utilities Corporation and Anchor/Reporter for KSPN 2 -Flametree TV, Triple J said in the release.
As marketing manager for Triple J’s CNMI operations, Ruszala will be responsible for developing and executing marketing and advertising campaigns, coordinating marketing events, communicating with division managers to ensure clear goals on marketing projects and conducting research and analysis of target markets and competitive activity, the company stated in the release.
"We are thrilled to have Brad join our team and bring his skills and experience to Triple J," said Jeff Jones, president and chief operating officer of Triple J Enterprises Inc. "Brad's proven track record of successful marketing campaigns and his ability to work collaboratively with others make him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that he will be a valuable asset to our team and help drive our marketing efforts forward."
Ruszala said he was excited to take on this role as marketing manager with a company that contributes so much to the community.
“Triple J has so many successful companies under its umbrella, and I look forward to working with our talented team of brand managers to drive impactful marketing campaigns and initiatives." Originally from Buffalo, New York, Ruszala moved to Saipan in 2003, where he met his wife, Kathy. They have two children, Keoni and Leilani, ages 11 and 10.