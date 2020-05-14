The Mariana Islands would receive more than $2.9 billion to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in the relief act House Democrats released and plan to pass on Friday, CNMI Del. Gregorio Sablan stated on Wednesday.
Sablan said much of what he had requested – direct aid to schools and the commonwealth government, continued relief for individuals and households, and CIP funding – has been included in the bill.
The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act also includes tighter timelines for getting money to those in need, he added.
"It is great to see $42 million in recovery rebates is finally being paid out in the Marianas," Sablan stated. "But almost two months after passage of our last big relief measure, the CARES Act, those unemployed in the Marianas still cannot apply for help, much less get the $940 weekly benefit that Congress provided. That is why I asked for more statutory deadlines that federal and local governments have to meet for distributing money from the HEROES Act."
He said he was grateful to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Appropriations Chair Nita Lowey, key architects of the HEROES Act, for not forgetting the Marianas and other nonstate areas.
Sablan said, "$2.9 billion is triple the Marianas' gross domestic product in the best year. It is as much as the commonwealth has received from the federal government since our beginning.
"This is a lot of money. But we face a very, very long road to recovery. The commonwealth will have to use this money in the wisest way possible; or we will not recover."
Sablan cautioned, however, that the Democratic proposal faces a long road to enactment.
"Republicans in the House and the Senate have already said the HEROES Act is 'dead on arrival.' And the Trump administration has paused its talks with Congress on any further relief. The president is hoping we will all reopen our economies over the coming weeks and the coronavirus just disappears."
Goals for this round
A key goal for Sablan in this round of legislation was to replace lost revenue to the commonwealth government as a result of the abrupt end of tourism in January as the coronavirus struck China, Korea and other tourist markets. The drop in revenues forced cuts to retirees, teachers and essential services.
The HEROES Act sets aside $20 billion for the governments of American Samoa, Guam, the Marianas, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Within 30 days of enactment the Marianas would receive $2.14 billion.
Sablan also asked for more funding for schools, along with his bipartisan Pacific delegate colleagues, in their joint request to leadership on April 14. The CARES Act provided $27,940,945 for Marianas education, money that Education Assistant Secretary Frank Brogan promised Sablan would be wire-transferred this week.
Now, the HEROES Act proposes an estimated $81 million for Marianas schools from an education stabilization fund.
"The CARES Act money should replace what the commonwealth budgeted for education this year, but has failed to pay," Sablan said. "The education stabilization funds alone could cover all of the next school year for PSS, NMC and NMTI. And there is additional money in the HEROES Act just for colleges, which Northern Marianas College will also qualify for.
The HEROES Act also includes moneys for county-level governments, like the Saipan, Tinian, Rota and Northern Islands municipalities.