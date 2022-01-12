Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Del. Gregorio Sablan called last year one of the CNMI's "most successful ever" in a Year in Review published Sunday on his website.
"Projects we have been working on for years – permanent federal funding for the earned income tax credit, a permanent increase in Medicaid, food aid equivalent to the national SNAP assistance – all came to fruition this year," Sablan said, "along with unprecedented pandemic payments to individuals in the Marianas and to the commonwealth government."
The CNMI delegate also reported that 402 constituents, who had requested assistance in a variety of areas, had their issues successfully resolved during the year.
"It is difficult to imagine how the Marianas would have survived another year of pandemic and economic downturn without the continuing massive assistance we have secured in Congress and working with the new Biden administration," Sablan said. "Even with that help, life remains difficult and uncertain for so many in our islands, a reality I never forget."
The entire Year in Review online can be read at https://sablan.house.gov. Constituents can subscribe to Sablan's weekly newsletter by calling the Saipan District Office at 670-323-2647, or by emailing kilili@mail.house.gov.
Information was provided in a press release.