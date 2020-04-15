CNMI Del. Gregorio Sablan on Tuesday announced that $36,284,217.70 is now available to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, as its share of the Coronavirus Relief Fund that Congress appropriated last month in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.
A special $3 billion set-aside for the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia was distributed by population with each territory receiving $702 per capita, according to Sablan. States received an average of $424 per capita.
"Congress gave the U.S. Treasury 30 days to get this money out to state and territorial governments," Sablan said Tuesday. "And today Treasury launched a new web portal where each eligible government can register to get the money sent electronically to its designated bank account. I understand that transfer takes about 24 hours."
The Treasury will release about half of the money immediately and the rest by April 24 to meet the deadline set by Congress in the CARES Act, Sablan said.
"Treasury has also set its own deadline for state and territorial governments to register for the Coronavirus Relief Fund grants," Sablan stated. "To ensure it can make payments within the 30-day period specified by the CARES Act, the department is requiring that those governments register and submit supporting documents by 11:59 EDT, April 17, or risk losing the money."