Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan invites high school students in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to participate in the 15th annual Congressional Art Competition for a chance to have their artwork publicly displayed at the U.S. Capitol for one year, the congressman's office announced in a press release.
“This will be the 15th year that the Northern Mariana Islands will have one of our student’s artwork showcased at the Capitol,” Sablan said. “I look forward to seeing the creativity of our young talented artists.”
The art competition is free and open to all high school students. Students have until Friday, April 21, 2023, to submit their artwork via delivery or mail to one of the congressional district offices on Saipan, Rota or Tinian, which are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the release stated.
Congressional Art Competition rules require that submitted artwork be original, two-dimensional works. Eligible artwork includes paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media art, computer-generated art and photography. Artwork must be suitable for public display.
This year’s submissions will be judged based on originality, technical difficulty, creativity, communication, effectiveness and overall appearance. A panel of local artists will select the winning entry.
Aside from having the work displayed in the Capitol, the winner will be invited to the national reception held in Washington, D.C., the congressional office said in the release.
Contest guidelines and student release forms are available at https://sablan.house.gov/serving-you/art-competition. For more information, contact the congressional office at 670-323-2647 or Kilili@mail.house.gov.