SAIPAN — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has reversed its earlier decision to reject the CNMI's request for a local matching grant waiver, Del. Gregorio Sablan said.
"Just two weeks after the Trump administration said no to Gov. Ralph Torres' request for a waiver of the local match required for COVID-related grants from FEMA, President Biden has announced the federal government will cover 100% of the cost," Sablan said in his latest e-newsletter.
"Our new president understands the commonwealth and state governments throughout our nation are cash-strapped because of the pandemic. We cannot afford a local share of FEMA assistance. At the same time, we cannot let that cash shortage slow down our response to COVID or prevent people in need from getting help," Sablan said.
"President Biden sees the big picture and made the right call. His directive means all work eligible under FEMA's existing COVID-19 policies, including increasing medical capacity, non-congregate sheltering and emergency feeding distribution, going back to January 2020, will be reimbursed 100% by the federal government," Sablan said.
"President Biden is also expanding the activities eligible for 100% reimbursement. This includes personal protective equipment and disinfecting services and supplies. It also includes safely opening and operating eligible schools, child care facilities, health care facilities, domestic violence shelters, transit systems and other costs incurred after Biden became president."
Gov. Ralph Torres earlier said that his administration would appeal the FEMA rejection of the CNMI waiver request, adding that the federal agency "is well aware of the challenges that the commonwealth faces."