Fifty-six small businesses in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands have successfully applied for $12,619,835 in Paycheck Protection Program loans before funds were exhausted nationwide Thursday, CNMI Del. Gregorio Sablan announced Tuesday.
"The Paycheck Protection Program was created in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act to help small businesses and nonprofits keep their staff on payroll during the coronavirus crisis," Sablan stated. "Recipients who use the money to pay staff for eight weeks and meet other conditions can have the loans converted to outright grants. Up to 25% of the loan may be used to pay rent, utilities and other business expenses."
Sablan said CNMI businesses "responded very quickly" to the opportunity.
"That is a good thing," he added. "Because the $350 billion that Congress provided to the Small Business Administration for the Paycheck Protection Program is now all gone."
Congress and the White House are in negotiations for a second round of PPP funding with changes regarding eligibility.
"The CARES Act required that only businesses with fewer than 500 employees could qualify for the loans/grants; but large restaurant and hotel chains with more than 500 workers have been able to get loans because the law allows each individual restaurant or hotel in the chain to be separately eligible. This loophole contributed to the rapid commitment of the available funding and left many small businesses and nonprofits without the help they need."