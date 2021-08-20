The increased child tax credit for families included by Congress in the American Rescue Plan in March has now been approved for distribution, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Del. Gregorio Sablan announced Tuesday.
The U.S. Treasury Department informed Sablan the commonwealth's expenditure plan was received in Washington and approved Aug. 17. Treasury did not share details of the plan, citing confidentiality.
"This is very good news for families in the Marianas," said Del. Sablan. "Although we do not have exact information about how the commonwealth government plans to distribute the new, increased child tax credit, we do know what the law says and how much families can expect to receive.
"Especially now, at the start of school when there are always extra expenses for parents, the increased child tax credit will be welcome, I am sure."
The American Rescue Plan, passed in the House of Representatives on March 10, contains the largest child tax credit ever for families. The credit goes from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child for children from age 6 through 17. For children under age 6 the credit is raised from $2,000 to $3,600. Any family with two working parents and an income below $150,000 is eligible for the full credit. Single working parents earning up to $112,500 are eligible for the full credit.
The ARP also makes the child tax credit fully refundable. So, as long as they file their income tax returns, even families with no tax liability qualify for the assistance.
"One important element of the American Rescue Plan is that it allows families in the U.S. states and the District of Columbia to receive their child tax credit on a monthly basis," Sablan said. "But without seeing its plan we do not know whether the commonwealth will also help families with that regular monthly payment.
"I certainly hope so. We worked hard to put language in Section 9611 of the Rescue Plan, giving the governor of the (CNMI) $300,000 to cover the cost of paying out the credit monthly."
