The relief bill passed by the U.S. Senate includes funding for state and territory governments to meet the costs of the coronavirus, CNMI Del. Gregorio Sablan stated in a release Thursday.
The new Senate bill increases funding for insular schools from $100 million to as much as $153.75 million, according to Sablan.
"Just like the school money we put in the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, during my first term in Congress, this money will keep (Public School System) teachers and staff employed and make sure our children continue their education," Sablan said.
He also fought for direct payments to workers who have been laid off as Mariana Islands businesses close because of the pandemic.
"The Senate bill gives these unemployed workers in the Marianas a benefit equal to the national average unemployment compensation benefit (about $360 a week), plus an additional federal supplement of $600 per week," Sablan stated. "The benefit is available for up to 39 weeks, but not beyond the end of 2020. The commonwealth government will administer the payments with 100% federal funding."
There is also a one-time tax rebate to put money in consumers' pockets and revive the economy, he added.
"Individual taxpayers nationwide, including in the Marianas, will receive up to $1,200 and joint filers up to $2,400, with an additional $500 per child. The payments are reduced beyond certain high-income limits. As with the unemployment benefit, the federal government will cover the full cost," another point Sablan insisted on throughout the negotiations, the release stated.