SAIPAN – CNMI Del. Gregorio Sablan has introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives to appropriate $100 million for the CNMI.
In his online newsletter, Sablan said the Northern Mariana Islands Coronavirus Emergency Assistance Act is "to address the budget cuts and other austerity measures the commonwealth is taking."
"I introduced legislation on Thursday providing $100 million in operational funding," he added. "My Coronavirus Emergency Assistance Act is intended to make sure the people of the Marianas, especially our vulnerable seniors and children, have access to the care and education essential to their health, safety and well-being."
Sablan said the coronavirus will have an economic impact across the U.S. and the world.
"But because the Marianas is tourism-dependent and the CNMI's tourists come from areas hit hard by the coronavirus – China, Korea and Japan – we are at the front line," he added.
"My bill calls attention to our immediate need in the Marianas and will help push Congress to act quickly to face the economic effects of coronavirus."
The bill, which was introduced March 5, was referred to the House Committee on Appropriations and the Committee on Energy and Commerce.
Sablan noted that the U.S. House has passed an $8 billion emergency supplemental funding bill that will help every part of the nation respond to the coronavirus.
"However, these funds cannot be used to support general government operations such as public education," he said.
Sablan said the bill "is fully paid for using sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which was valued at an estimated $42 billion, according to the Government Accountability Office."