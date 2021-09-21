Federal Medicaid for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands will be $64 million for fiscal year 2022, beginning Oct. 1, CNMI Del. Gregorio Sablan announced Saturday.
"The Biden administration has sent notification to the Marianas Medicaid director," Sablan stated in a release. "Rather than dealing with a Medicaid cliff, the commonwealth will actually be eligible for more money in fiscal 2022 than we received this year. This is very good news."
Future years' funding will increase by an inflation factor based on $64 million, eliminating future cliffs, the delegate added.
Sablan "has been working on the inadequacy of Medicaid funding throughout his years in office," the release stated.
"He was able to get a substantial increase in funding for the Marianas included in the Affordable Care Act, Obamacare, in 2010. When that money expired two years ago, he secured an even larger increase to $60 million per year for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 in U.S. Public Law 116-94."
U.S.P.L. 116-94 also gave the Biden administration the basis for its decision this week to apply a statutory inflation factor to the current amount and award the CNMI with $64 million beginning Oct. 1 and to use $64 million as the basis for calculating future year increases.
"We have been working with the Biden administration for months on this issue," Sablan said. "We asked the President to make a commitment to Medicaid for the insular areas in his 2022 budget proposal; and he did. I am very grateful to his support and to my former House colleague, (Health and Human Services) Secretary Xavier Becerra, for this week's decision to permanently increase funding."
U.S.P.L. 116-94 also lowered the local match for the CNMI from 45% to 17%, the release added, but under current law the local match will rise again in fiscal 2022 to 39%.