The 362 businesses and nonprofits in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands that have been approved for Paycheck Protection Program loans will have more flexibility in the use of the money under terms of legislation Congress has now sent to the president to sign into law, according to a statement from CNMI Del. Gregorio Sablan. The House bill, H.R. 7010, passed the Senate on a voice vote Wednesday night, Sablan said, after earlier attempts by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin to block the bill. In the House, the vote was almost unanimous, 417-1.
"The $35,679,198 that Marianas businesses and nonprofits are receiving through the Paycheck Protection Program will help them pay their employees, rent, utilities and other costs. The money will circulate through the Marianas economy, which is good for everyone, and keep those businesses alive through the coronavirus crisis," Sablan said.
The Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act makes the money more helpful by stretching out the time when it can be used, expanding what it can be spent for, and giving more time for repayment, if the loan is not converted to a grant. PPP loans can be completely forgiven if borrowers meet certain program requirements.
"Originally the PPP loan period was for eight weeks, but it is now clear the economy in the Marianas and nationwide will not quickly snap back," Sablan said. "So the Flexibility Act expands the time in which the money must be used to 24 weeks."
The act also removes a requirement, imposed by the Trump administration, that no more than 25% of a PPP loan can be used for fixed costs. Now, businesses will be able to spend 40% of the money for rent, utilities and other ongoing expenses. The other 60% must go to payroll.
Many of the PPP loans are expected to be converted to outright grants from the federal government, if requirements such as the new 60-40 rule are met. In the event that the loan does have to be repaid, the Flexibility Act extends the payback time from one year to five years – another acknowledgement of the economic hardship the coronavirus is causing.