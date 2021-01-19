CNMI Del. Gregorio Sablan will serve on both the Agriculture and Veterans Affairs committees, in addition to his seats on the Natural Resources and Education and Labor committees in the U.S. House of Representatives, Sablan announced Monday in a release.
"I thank (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) for giving me the rather unusual ability to sit on four House committees," Sablan said. "I explained to her that without representation in the Senate and without a vote for president, the people of the Marianas have only one person in the federal government to look out for their interests. So I have to cover as many bases as I can."
Ordinarily, members of the House are limited to a maximum of two committee assignments, Sablan stated. In the previous Congress, however, the delegate sought and was granted a waiver to serve on three committees. After last November's election, he asked the speaker for permission to serve on a fourth committee.
Sablan will still be limited to serving on a maximum of four subcommittees, one in each committee, and he will seek to remain vice chair of the House Natural Resources Committee with responsibility for insular affairs and chair of the Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education Subcommittee of the Education and Labor Committee.