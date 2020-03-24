Senate negotiators released draft legislation with relief for workers and families nationwide coping with job loss and other economic impacts of the coronavirus. CNMI Del. Gregorio Sablan in a statement Sunday said the Senate draft bill includes weekly payments to unemployed workers in the Mariana Islands, similar to the Disaster Unemployment Assistance provided after typhoons.
"Taxpayers will also receive a one-time payment of $1,200 for an individual or $2,400 for joint filers with an additional $500 for each child," Sablan stated. "The cost of the rebate will be covered over to the Marianas by the U.S. Treasury. And $100 million is set aside in an Education Stabilization Fund for schools in the Marianas, Guam, American Samoa and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Airlines also receive a subsidy to maintain service, including to remote and rural areas."
Sablan has been in Washington working on getting the economic needs of the Marianas addressed in the third coronavirus legislation being negotiated in Congress. He set out four broad principles to help the Marianas in a letter Wednesday to House leadership, including:
- Direct aid to the Marianas government similar to the State Fiscal Stabilization Fund used in the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act during the financial crisis of 2009.
- Direct aid to workers who lose their jobs, with a recommendation to use Disaster Unemployment Assistance as a model for places like the Marianas that do not have state unemployment insurance systems.
- Aid for industries that support tourism with provision that smaller, less profitable markets like the Marianas are not abandoned by airlines.
- Cover-over of federal funds for tax-based relief directly to the Marianas and other areas where federal income taxes are not required.
Sablan said the funding for the Marianas Public School System is particularly welcome. The Public School System has announced it will be laying off all its workers on April 3, unless Sablan is able to get schools some financial assistance.