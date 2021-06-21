U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Del. Gregorio Sablan on Wednesday introduced H.R. 3957, "Enhancing Detection of Human Trafficking Act," according to an announcement from Sablan's office. The bipartisan bill ensures Department of Labor employees receive the proper training to recognize instances of human trafficking and refer these cases to law enforcement agencies so perpetrators are held accountable.
"Human trafficking is a terrible scourge and we need to use every tool at our disposal to stop it from happening," said Walberg. "Our legislation takes important steps to strengthen the Department of Labor's ability to identify and respond to labor exploitation wherever it may occur. Every level of government has a critical role to play in cracking down on human trafficking, and I am pleased to partner once again with Congressman Sablan on this bipartisan bill to stand up for the most vulnerable."
Sablan said: "Human trafficking is not (just) something happening to other people in other places. In my own district, construction companies have lured foreign workers with false promises about wages and working conditions, only to withhold pay and confiscate passports. In fact, the Marianas was denied access to H-2B visa workers in past years because of trafficking abuses. Although some of these problems have been addressed, we must remain vigilant and give federal agencies the tools they need to fight human trafficking. I am most glad to be working once again with Mr. Walberg on this important, bipartisan legislation."