The Governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation announced on Wednesday that a sailor deployed to Tinian from Guam tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The sailor is part of a team from the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion, also known as the Seabees, supporting a survey for the Tinian port construction project.
This brings the CNMI's total case count to 57 cases since March 28.
"The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing-on-arrival protocols set forth by the COVID-19 Task Force and CHCC," according to a release from the governor's office. "Navy officials have coordinated with task force officials to safely transport the confirmed individual and other identified known contacts from Tinian to Saipan."
The sailor has been placed into isolation. The remainder of the team and two additional sailors identified as close contacts were placed into quarantine at the government quarantine facility at the Kanoa Resort for close monitoring.
"In partnership with Joint Region Marianas, our COVID-19 Task Force, CHCC and Mayor of Tinian Edwin P. Aldan, the CNMI was able to quickly identify the sailor and all identified close contacts and placed them in isolation away from our community. Protection of all of our islands from COVID-19 is our collective goal, and we will continue to do what is necessary to protect our community," said Gov. Ralph Torres.
The Department of Defense informed the CNMI Government that before traveling to Tinian via military aircraft, the entire deployed Seabee team was in a restriction-of-movement sequester for more than 14 days at Naval Base Guam and that all had tested negative for COVID-19.
"Although testing negative, the test is only for a single point of time," said CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna. "Those who are asymptomatic, as in this instance, the virus may have been incubating, but not at a detectable level. Due to the nature of this evolving virus, the CNMI is aggressive in our testing to reduce the possibility of community transmission. Additionally, this underscores the value of adherence to local protocols for arrival screening, which have served CNMI well for border protection, along with the investment the CHCC and the COVID-19 Task Force has made to ensure quality and timely laboratory testing is available on island."
The Governor's COVID-19 Task Force and CHCC said they have coordinated with Navy public health officials on contact tracing efforts.
