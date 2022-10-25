Saipan Adventure staffers installed a rope and cleared the overgrown grass on the path to Forbidden Island, a popular site for visitors and residents.
Saipan Adventure operator Mikki Kim said the path was slippery “so we installed a new rope as the previous rope was no longer there.”
As for the trek down to the site, Kim said there was a lot of overgrown grass and thick foliage blocking the path.
“So, we cleared the path, and trimmed the sides. The ocean now is more visible from the top,” he added.
“Special thank you to Dongseo Tour, a Korean travel agency operating on Saipan. They donated the rope,” Kim said.
Saipan Adventure coordinated its activity with the Department of Lands and Natural Resources and the Marianas Visitors Authority.
“We think it is a great honor and a great reward to cultivate and manage beautiful attractions,” Kim said, adding that they are also looking into doing the same thing for the surrounding area of the Grotto.
Saipan Adventure offers hiking, swimming, and snorkeling activities to tourists and residents.