Saipan celebrates 77th Liberation Day

SAIPAN — Hundreds of individuals gathered Monday along Beach Road in Saipan to commemorate the island's 77th Liberation Day.
Among the crowd were government officials, military officials, private partners and community members within the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
Liberation Day is celebrated annually to mark the permanent closure on July 4, 1946, of civilian internment camps in Saipan, when indigenous CHamorus and Carolinians were allowed to fully return to their land and private lives after World War II.
"Liberation Day means a lot to us," said 2022 Liberation Day Grand Marshal Michael "Mike" Sablan. "We enjoy the freedoms and the benefits and privileges of citizenship thanks to the events of the war and how it ended and how the local people have benefited. This is such a joyous day and I'm so glad the mayor and his staff have put this together finally after the pandemic. It's a great spirit. I think everyone here is excited. Happy Liberation Day to everyone."
There were three grand marshals for this year's parade, one for each year the parade was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Don Farrell, 2021 Liberation Day grand marshal, said, "First of all, I'm very honored to have been chosen as a grand marshal for the parade this year. This is an annual event that I look forward to every year. It's celebrating the history of our islands and a particular moment in history when World War II was effectively over for the islands and the people were allowed to return to their homes and their farms and their villages and begin rebuilding their lives. The history of the modern Northern Mariana Islands began today, 70-some years ago. I hope that it's something that the people of the islands will study and remember and care for the history of their island. Have a great day, everyone."
Among the community members was master navigator Lino Olopai, who shared his perspective as a Carolinian.
"As a native Carolinian, before we were discovered by Europeans, we were always independent. Then they imposed their system, which I know nothing about. So, talking about Liberation Day that we're celebrating today, I just kind of tag along, but I don't have that spirit because it sounds like the United States gave us that independence."
He added, "I just watch the different ethnic groups, different floats, different languages, different food, companies, and friends. I like that. But the liberation itself, I'm kind of mixed in that respect because, speaking for the Carolinians, we were always independent before the liberation came into the picture."
Military officials from Hawaii and the Marianas also joined the festivities, including Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas.
"I came at the invitation of the mayor," he said. "It's a great celebration. We haven't been able to do this in the last couple of years. I'm just glad to be a part of it. Our history goes back quite some time. Although there were some difficult spots at the beginning during the wartime, we've come together and we're great friends to this day."
Maj. Gen. (Guam) Esther Aguigui, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, was present as well, for the first time, also at the invitation of Saipan Mayor David Apatang.
"We're here as part of a recruiting effort. We want to establish our partnership with the CNMI. Liberation Day means a whole lot for Guam and the CNMI. We're just absolutely delighted to be here. It's the first time for the Guam National Guard to be participating. I'm praying that it's not going to be the last," she said.
Nine soldiers from the Guam National Guard recruiting battalion marched in the parade, she noted.
Aguigui extended her gratitude to Mayor Apatang, CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres and the people of Saipan.
To community members, she said, "Enjoy your freedom. Freedom is not free. God bless America."
Gov. Torres thanked all the organizers of this year's parade.
He likewise thanked U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Mark Hashimoto and other partners from the U.S. Department of Defense for flying in to celebrate with the Saipan community.
"Today is a special day for all of us, for [our nation's] independence. ... I want to thank all of them, to celebrate today, and to appreciate and love one another," said Torres.
"We've done an extraordinary job protecting the community. Now this is what we all fought for as a community, followed through the protocols, and this is the reason why we're here celebrating today, all safe."
This year's Liberation Day was celebrated at Garapan Fishing Base with food, live entertainment, a parade, a 30-minute fireworks display and other festivities.
The parade was held at 10 a.m. on Beach Road from National Office Supply to Garapan Fishing Base. It included 50 groups, including 21 floats.