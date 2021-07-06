Saipan celebrates July 4, Liberation Day

SAIPAN — The island celebrated the Fourth of July and Liberation Day on Sunday with a motorcade led by Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands officials, U.S. military service members, car and motorcycle clubs, and various community members.
Gov. Ralph Torres said it was "really nice to see this event, to have a motorcade, and to just come out and enjoy what independence means – for us to have freedom and to appreciate the little things in life – especially since this whole pandemic really changed our lives."
"Enjoy today – enjoy friendship, family and the little things in life," he added.
Saipan Mayor David Apatang said, "Although we don't have a parade this year, we have an impromptu motorcade this morning. People really want to come out and celebrate July 4th this year."
The mayor noted that the motorcade involved active military personnel, including those from Washington state, U.S. Marines currently deployed to Tinian and motorcycle clubs such as the Young Gunz, as well as car clubs.
Special Assistant for Military Affairs Glenna Palacios said, "This is the second year that Liberation Day festivities were postponed or canceled because of the pandemic, but it's really a time that our community looks forward to celebrate with a parade, (but) a motorcade is the safest way today."
She added, "We just want to honor those who liberated our islands and members of our community, and also to acknowledge and appreciate our veterans and members of our armed forces who are serving today to safeguard our liberty."
Palacios said she is "a proud American recognizing all of the sacrifices of our veterans, members of our armed forces, and their families to continue to safeguard our freedom and our liberty. I am very, very grateful to all of them."
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3457 Commander Joe McDoulett said he was celebrating his eighth Fourth of July and Liberation Day in the CNMI.
He recognized the various entities that played major roles in the planning of this year's festivities, adding that the global COVID-19 pandemic had altered their plans.
"The pandemic has made it different for everything," he said. "The motorcade is not the same as a parade. It doesn't have that same interpersonal contact with the people along the route. There aren't any presentations from the different parts of government. You can't connect with the people the same way, but at least it's something to show that we're happy to be a part of the commonwealth and the United States."
Moreover, "this (celebration) that we're going to have today is going to be pretty big, so we're excited about it," he said.
Following a safety briefing, the motorcade took to the road just after 10 a.m. with a police escort and motorcycle clubs leading the way, followed by the vehicles of Gov. Torres and first lady Diann Torres, Apatang, U.S. military service members, and various local groups and organizations.
At 8 p.m. at the Garapan Fishing Base, a fireworks show organized by the mayor's office with help from the private sector delighted island residents who gathered in the area to watch the colorful spectacle.
Last year's Liberation Day was celebrated virtually via Zoom.
Liberation Day commemorates the anniversary of the release of local civilians from protective custody of the U.S. military at Camp Chalan Kanoa on July 4, 1946.