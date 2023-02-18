Saipan Chamber to host economic forum

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce will host an economic forum, featuring a panel of subject matter experts, to keep the community apprised of economic conditions, challenges, and opportunities in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. The economic forum will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Kensington Hotel Saipan in San Roque, Saipan, the chamber announced in a press release.
SCC President Joe Guerrero, SCC board director Alex Sablan, and SCC Executive Director Kim Camacho recently attended the Guam Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook 2023 event at the Westin Resort Guam, with the intent of SCC hosting a similar event on Saipan, the chamber said in the release.
“During the GCOC event, valuable economic information was shared with the Guam business community, and we intend to bring together CNMI economic information in a similar format through local experts for SCC’s own forum,” said Camacho.
This new approach to broaden communication within the CNMI business community is consistent with SCC's vision of creating an island where businesses, families and the community all succeed together, the chamber said in the release. During the economic forum, SCCs’ hope is to share information with the community that will aid in CNMI businesses' success. SCC has assembled a panel of economic and subject matter experts for the forum to discuss the CNMI's economic situation, the chamber stated in the release.
The panel includes CNMI Department of Labor-Workforce Investment Agency Director Eugene Tebuteb; acting Director of Economic Development Kiyoshi Cody and acting Secretary Joseph Rios Jr. from the CNMI Department of Commerce; Gloria Cavanaugh from the Marianas Visitors Authority; Ivan Quichocho from the Hotel Association of the NMI; Saipan Chamber of Commerce President Joe Guerrero; Dave Burger, CPA, from Burger, Comer and Magliari, LLC; Economic Development Manager Dave Guerrero from the Commonwealth of Economic Development Authority; and Matthew Deleon Guerrero, a CNMI economist, the release stated.
The forum will be moderated by Brad Ruszala of Commonwealth Communications with Galvin Deleon Guerrero, president of Northern Marianas College, delivering the closing remarks.
The SCC invites all chamber members, as well as future members, to attend and learn about the most pressing economic issues that will influence growth in the Northern Marianas. Tickets to attend the economic forum are $20 for members and $30 for future members.
To purchase a ticket, go to the Saipan Chamber of Commerce website at www.saipanchamber.org or visit the SCC office at the Marianas Business Plaza on the 4th floor, Suite 413.
For more information, contact the Saipan Chamber of Commerce at 670-234-7150 or email contactus@saipanchamber.org/.