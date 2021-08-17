MP Holdings LLC on Friday shut down Saipan Country Club, which employed six local workers.
Built in 1962, the nine-hole golf course in Chalan Kiya was bought by MP Holdings from its Japanese operators in 2016. MP Holdings invested about $2 million to rehabilitate the golf course and construct hotel rooms as well as the Saipan Vegas electronic gaming arcade.
On Friday, MP Holdings consultant Gus Noble said they were forced to close Saipan Country Club "due to the harsh and unreasonable double taxation of e-gaming venues."
He was referring to Saipan Local Law 22-6, which doubles the e-gaming license fee. The Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation passed the measure without conducting a public hearing or issuing a committee report.
Introduced by House Floor Leader Ralph Yumul, the measure was signed into law by Gov. Ralph Torres on Aug. 2.
Noble told reporters they were not bluffing when they said the law's enactment would shut down their resort, which includes 50 hotel rooms, an e-gaming arcade and the golf course. This, he said, will put 70 local workers out of work.
He said in the meantime, MP Holdings "profoundly regrets to announce the closure of Saipan Country Club effective immediately, due to the imposition of Saipan Local Law 22-6."
"MP Holdings has owned and operated the Saipan Country Club since 2016. The golf course is a part of NMI history, being the first golf course in Saipan. Many local golfers have fond memories of the course. MP Holdings has maintained SCC for the last five years despite the fact that the golf course has never been profitable," Noble said.
MP Holdings General Manager Bart Jackson said since the double fee imposed by S.L.L. 22-6 was effective immediately, "the company has been forced into making some very difficult business decisions. We are reevaluating all of our businesses operations in light of Saipan Local Law 22-6."