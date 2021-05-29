Saipan expects more flights in June

The Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, is expecting more flights in June and July.
In his report during the Commonwealth Ports Authority board meeting on Thursday, CPA Executive Director Christopher Tenorio reported that United Airlines will send an additional weekly flight to Saipan.
Right now, Tenorio said, United Airlines operates four times a week — Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. In July, the additional flight will operate on Sunday, and will bring the number of United Airlines flights to five times a week, Tenorio said.
Also, Jeju Air, which sent a charter flight to Saipan on May 25, will send another one on June 8, Tenorio said.
He likewise reported to the board that Beijing Capital Airlines has submitted to CPA a schedule for winter 2021. The airline company intends to operate twice a week from Hangzhou, China, he added.
However, the airline also advised CPA that its schedule is subject to change pending the approval of the Civil Aviation Administration of China and the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the meantime, Tenorio said, the CPA management continues to work on various efforts for the arrival of future flights.
He said CPA is upgrading the entry and exit areas of the airport, initiating beautification in the airport surroundings and upgrading its Wi-Fi connections.
CPA also continues to work on its Passenger Facility Charge application, he said, adding that as requested by the Federal Aviation Administration, CPA has scheduled a meeting with airline companies for June 3.
The Passenger Facility Charge program will allow CPA to collect $4.50 per person per flight segment. Airports use this fee to fund FAA-approved projects that boost safety, security or airport capacity, Tenorio said.