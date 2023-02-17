A one-week educational program sponsored by the National Endowment for Humanities Landmarks of American History and Culture program, and in collaboration with East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina, is planned on Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, twice in July, ECU announced in a press release.
The first program offering is July 5-11, and the second program is July 12-18. Participants will receive a $1,300 stipend at the conclusion of the program, ECU stated in the release.
Anne Ticknor, professor in the College of Education, and Jennifer McKinnon, professor in the Department of History, will lead a team of educators, historians, archaeologists, authors and cultural guides from around the U.S. to provide a view of World War II history and heritage from multiple perspectives with a contemporary lens and K-12 resources, ECU said in the release.
Saipan’s Land and Sea: Battle Scars & Sites of Resilience is a one-week educational program that provides K-12 teachers an incomparable opportunity to interact with a continuous, intact and largely undisturbed record of conflict history in landmarks on and around the island of Saipan. Participants will learn how to take the program experience and translate it into their teaching contexts with the support of literature, oral accounts, film, photography and other teaching resources, the release stated.
Applications are currently open to full- or part-time K-12 educators who teach in public, charter, independent, and religiously affiliated schools, or as home-schooling educators. Museum educators and other K-12 school system personnel — such as, but not limited to, administrators, substitute teachers, and curriculum supervisors — are eligible to apply. Applications will be accepted until March 3.
To learn more about the program, please visit: https://sites.ecu.edu/saipanlandmarks2020/