After having served the Northern Marianas for almost 25 years, Tony Roma’s and Capricciosa will be closing their doors at the Comete Center in Garapan, Saipan, this month, franchise holder Triple J Enterprises announced Friday.
“The economy is posing unprecedented challenges for many local businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic – most especially businesses like our restaurants that rely heavily on our tourism and hospitality industry. While we are confident that the economy will improve, there is just too much uncertainty on how soon that will be,” said Robert Jones, chairman and CEO of Triple J Enterprises Inc.
“We have done our best to try and navigate through this uncharted territory and have exhausted all options, so after much deliberation we’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors this month.”
“Our priority at this time is to ensure the well-being of our dedicated and passionate team members, some of whom have been with our restaurants for over a decade,” Jones stated. “We are also most grateful for the community’s support,” he said, in part.
Triple J will maintain both franchise licenses and remain hopeful to reopen the restaurants at a later date and possibly a different location in the future.
“As for Surf Club Restaurant and Great Harvest Bakery & Café, they will continue to be open and serve the people of Saipan daily, Jones stated. We plan on reopening Bubba Gump in Garapan once market conditions improve,” stated Jones.