SAIPAN - Once he assumes office in January, Saipan Mayor-elect Ramon “RB” Camacho said, he will meet with his counterparts on Tinian, Rota and Guam to discuss export opportunities for produce from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
Camacho said he wants “to open the door” to the Guam market.
“We will use our local government voice to invite stakeholders such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Quarantine to start a discussion on the do’s and don’ts for product exportation ... and how we can properly sustain it,” he added.
He also said he plans to hold town hall meetings in the five precincts of Saipan.
“I am going to go to each precinct and meet with the community members — I want to hear from them,” Camacho said. “I want to know what their concerns and issues are. I will also seek their assistance so we can work together and have a safe community, a safe village and a clean island.”
Reviving the neighborhood watch program is another priority for the incoming mayor. “I believe in that program,” Camacho added.
Another community-based activity that Camacho said he intends to implement is the “adopt a place” program.
He said he will seek the participation of the island’s various ethnic organizations. “I’m sure the willingness is there — they call the island their home, too,” Camacho added.
A retired police major and former CNMI Board of Parole and municipal council chair, Camacho expressed his appreciation to those who voted for and supported him in the general election. He also thanked Dededo Mayor Melissa Benavente Savares and Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald for endorsing his candidacy.
Camacho said he is looking forward to working with them and the other mayors of Guam and the CNMI.
Camacho’s campaign slogan was, “Our new way forward — together!”