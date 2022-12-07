Saipan mayor, families host dinner for Okinawan group

SAIPAN — Saipan Mayor and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Lt. Gov.-elect David M. Apatang, along with a few local families, hosted a dinner Friday for 24 visiting members of the Micronesian Repatriation Association or MRA of Okinawa at Sugar King Park in Garapan, Saipan.
“We are all so very happy and elated that you are the first group (from Japan) to visit us again,” Apatang said. “I know the last time that we met was 2019. Right after that we came through a lot of issues, including a pandemic, and that really prevented a lot of you guys from coming back. We are very happy to have you back on our beautiful island of Saipan. I know some of you were born on Saipan, and that’s why you make it a point to always come back to cherish your memories here on island. We will always welcome you to the Marianas. Stay safe, stay healthy and be happy,” Apatang said.
Pacific Development Inc. managing director Gordon Marciano said the local families who assisted in welcoming the Okinawans “literally” dropped everything they were doing when they learned about the return of the visitors.
Marciano organized the dinner reception in honor of the Okinawans. “I thanked our local families that came together to put this dinner,” he added.
Addressing the MRA group, Marciano said, “When I learned of your return, I started reaching out to everybody. We started looking for local families that knew you when you were growing up (on island). When they heard that you guys are coming, they brought their ‘chenchule’ — what is before you now.”
Among those who welcomed the Okinawans were CNMI House Rep. Tina Sablan, Rep. Joseph Flores and Rep. John Paul Sablan and Saipan Mayor-elect Ramon “RB” Camacho.
According to PDI Assistant General Manager Hiroko Tajima, the MRA’s annual visits to Saipan ended in 2019 because of the members’ advanced age.
But now that the pandemic phase of COVID-19 appears to be waning, some of the members’ immediate family members wished to continue the pilgrimage to Saipan and Tinian, Tajima said.
“Some of the MRA members were born on Saipan or Tinian, or they grew up in the Northern Marianas. The visiting group is composed of the original MRA members, their children and their children’s children,” Tajima added.
The oldest member of the group is 94 years old, while the youngest is 11.
The MRA group also visited Tinian and held a memorial service at the Okinawan Memorial Tower next to the Last Command Post in Marpi, Saipan.
The Okinawans arrived Dec. 2 and departed Dec. 5.