Saipan mayor thanks Korean students after Managaha cleanup

SAIPAN — Saipan Mayor David Apatang on Friday presented certificates of appreciation to visiting South Korean students for volunteering to clean up Managaha.
The junior students of Global Education Oriented School, their four teachers, and principal completed a cleanup drive on Managaha on June 14.
They also visited the island's senior citizens and held a mini-concert at the Manamko' Center on June 10; and performed for residents and tourists at the I Love Saipan department store in Garapan and at the Mariana Lighthouse Restaurant on Navy Hill.
After the Managaha cleanup, the students, teachers and principal performed for customers of the Sabalu Market at Garapan Fishing Base.
They left the island Sunday.
Mayor Apatang told them Friday, "We appreciate your generous volunteer efforts to help create a healthier community for the benefit of all by donating your time and dedication to clean the beach of Managaha."
The mayor also asked the students to bring their parents and friends when they come back next time.
GEO School Principal Kwang Yui Seo said: "It really warms our heart receiving these certificates of appreciation from Mayor Apatang."
He said during their short visit, "We just wanted to make an impact on the island community."