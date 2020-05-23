SAIPAN – The Saipan Mayor’s Office has terminated 38 personnel, most of whom were with the field operations section.
“I don’t have any funding to maintain them,” Mayor David M. Apatang said.
The workers’ last day of employment was May 13.
Apatang said the mayor’s office assisted the terminated workers in getting unemployment and other assistance from the federal government.
“We provided them with all the required supporting documents,” he added. “We will continue helping our people.”
Apatang said his office will rehire the terminated workers once it has enough funds.
“As of now, we have limited personnel as far as field operations are concerned,” he said. “I am really concerned about the cleanliness of the island.”
Despite the lack of manpower, he said the mayor’s office will continue providing services to the public.
According to the fiscal year 2020 budget law, the Saipan mayor’s office had 80 personnel.