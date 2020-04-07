Governor Ralph DLG. Torres, his COVID-19 Task Force, and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation (CHCC), confirmed that a second COVID-19 patient died on Tuesday.
The patient was a 77-year-old female and a CNMI resident with underlying medical conditions.
She was seen at CHCC on March 22 and was considered to be a Person Under Investigation (PUI).
She was admitted to CHCC hospital to closely monitor her COVID-19 diagnosis and underlying co-morbidities. CHCC had already initiated contact tracing of the deceased's close contacts, according to the CNMI governor's office.
There are eight confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CNMI.
“On behalf of the people of the CNMI, we extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family of another member of our community. This is a battle that cannot be won if we do not fight this together. Our COVID-19 Task Force and CHCC will continue to work hard to protect everyone in the CNMI with the test kits, medical resources, and protective equipment we are getting from our federal partners,” said Torres.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our community member. Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family during this difficult time. We will render all necessary assistance to her family. I understand that CNMI residents will be affected by this news. Let’s take a moment to reflect and may our thoughts and prayers in this difficult time for the family. We must take courage and continue to play our part to fight this virus,” said CHCC CEO Esther L. Muña.